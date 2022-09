Adam West Has a Phone Conversation With Himself Playing Batman and Bruce Wayne at the Same Time

Actor Adam West truly outdid himself in this fast-moving scene from the 1967 “Ice Spy” episode of the classic television series Batman, where “The Caped Crusader” finds himself having a phone conversation with his alter ego Bruce Wayne when Commissioner Gordon and Chief O’Hara called each man separately just minutes apart.

An acting tour de force as Adam West portrays Bruce Wayne having a phone conversation with Batman!

Here’s the entire original scene.

via Boing Boing