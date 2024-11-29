Adam Savage Talks to Legendary Costume Designer Janty Yates About Working on the ‘Gladiator’ Films

Adam Savage of Tested spoke with legendary costume designer Janty Yates about her ongoing collaboration with director Ridley Scott, how she used historical items to accurately design the incredible armor wardrobe of the original Gladiator film and her current work with fellow costume designer Dave Crossman on Gladiator II.

Adam Savage recently sat down with Gladiator’s Academy Award-winning costume designer Janty Yates to look back at her work designing the armor and costumes of the first film, learn about her work co-designing the costumes on the sequel (with costume designer Dave Crossman), and discuss her longtime collaboration with Ridley Scott!