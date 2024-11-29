Adam Savage Talks to Legendary Costume Designer Janty Yates About Working on the ‘Gladiator’ Films

Adam Savage of Tested spoke with legendary costume designer Janty Yates about her ongoing collaboration with director Ridley Scott, how she used historical items to accurately design the incredible armor wardrobe of the original Gladiator film and her current work with fellow costume designer Dave Crossman on Gladiator II.

Adam Savage recently sat down with Gladiator’s Academy Award-winning costume designer Janty Yates to look back at her work designing the armor and costumes of the first film, learn about her work co-designing the costumes on the sequel (with costume designer Dave Crossman), and discuss her longtime collaboration with Ridley Scott!

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

