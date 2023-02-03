Comedian Continues His Quest to Tie All Adam Sandler Movies Together in ‘Sandlerverse 2’

Comedian Shawn Kohne, who manically laid out his conspiracy theory that tied all of Adam Sandler‘s movies into one shared “Sandlerverse” in 2016, has gone back down the same rabbit hole with a second volume that addresses even more of these connections, along with some that were left out of the first volume.

This ladies and gentlemen, is Sandlerverse 2 and the rabbit hole goes deeper than you could ever imagine. Everything in this room is connected and we’re gonna start with all the things I left out of the last video.

Here is the first video from 2016.