Clever Meteorologist Seamlessly Inserts Song Lyrics Into His Weather Reports

Adam Krueger, the chief meteorologist at FOX 11 Los Angeles, very cleverly and quite seamlessly inserts song lyrics into his weather forecasts while on air. Krueger says that this is all about making the weather fun to watch.

Making weather fun.

Songs include “Clint Eastwood” by Gorillaz, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Alive” by Pearl Jam, “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, “Down With the Sickness” by Disturbed and many more.

How It Started

Before Krueger was sneaking in lyrics, he was putting Wordle words into his forecasts