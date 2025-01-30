An Animated Series About ‘Ada’, A New Graduate Who Explores the Ever-Evolving Role of Technology

“Ada” is a five episode animated series by former Ted Ed senior producer Elizabeth Cox of Should We Studio and Kirill Yeretsky about a young graduate who gets her first job at a library. This job allows her to explore different “What If?” scenarios about the ever-evolving technology in our lives and how it affects humanity as a whole. The first episode addresses surviving a worldwide apocalypse.

The series follows a recent graduate called Ada as she explores how different transformative technologies could shape the future of humanity. Each episode tackles a different topic, from surviving an apocalypse to AI to creating artificial wombs.

Episodes tackling different issues will be released weekly.

Episodes will be released every Thursday at 11 am Eastern Time on TED-Ed’s website and YouTube channel.