The very talented Luca Stricagnoli (previously) performed a beautiful cover of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles on an acoustic guitar that had an amazing attachable slide neck clipped on to the front. Per Stricanoli, this is a new invention that was built by Italian luthier Davide Serracini.

This video features my latest invention, called “Reverse Slide Neck”. It´s an add-on neck, which can be fixed and removed in just a few seconds and opens new possibilities to guitar playing.