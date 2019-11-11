A Stunning Acoustic Cover of Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ on a Creatively Capo’d Guitar

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who performs gorgeous acoustic versions of popular songs gave a stunning performance covering the Coolio song “Gangsta’s Paradise”. Using a specialized muting capo, Stricagnoli brilliantly captured each element of the song by tamping harmonics from the upper frets of his guitar, strumming from the lower frets and using a tiny microphone attached to his thumb to keep the beat with the side of the side of the guitar’s sound hole.

My arrangement of Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio, based on the song “Pastime Paradise” by Stevie Wonder. The reason why I name this Gangsta’s Paradise is because I am covering elements contained in Coolio’s version but not in the original.