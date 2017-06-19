Asking Siri, Amazon Echo and Google Home to Recognize Different Voices With Different Accents

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a very amusing experiment utilizing the three most popular AI assistants – Siri, Amazon Echo and Google Home, hosts Andy Wood and Matt Kirshen of Wired along with six other people, asked each of the devices the same set of questions using various different accents. What they found out was that the name Benedict Cumberbatch is recognized by all devices no matter how it’s pronounce.

Andy Wood and Matt Kirshen test the limits of everyday AI against a variety of accents in linguistics tests designed to determine which AI is the best at understanding the most people. Featuring Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Siri.