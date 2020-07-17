Surreal Illustrations of Absurd Exaggerated Face Masks

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia artist Kit Layfield has created “New Technologies and Face Mask Innovations”, a very timely series of illustrations featuring exaggerated protective face masks that also act as planters, fish bowls, and tiny arboretums that can flourish in an otherwise hostile climate. He likens the absurdity of his designs to that of general disinformation. Layfield talked with Colossal about the series.

I like to think of the various information ecosystems online in the same terms I would think of a natural ecosystem…A fact can not exist alone, in the same way a flower can not exist alone. It needs to be rooted in something. …The perfect example of digital climate change is the information ecosystem surrounding actual climate change. Every year, the information supporting climate change has become more and more undeniable, and simultaneously Americans’ belief in climate change has dropped.

via Colossal