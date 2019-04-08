Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Clever Bookcase With Word Forming Letter Shelves

by at on

Saporiti ABC Modules Bookcase

Italian furniture design house Saporiti has created the ABC BookCase (previously), a novel laminated chipboard bookcase with customized modules reflecting letters or numbers by the arrangement of the interior shelves. This versatile system offers the opportunity to put a bit of personality in the design. The modules are freestanding or can be wall-mounted. Customizable and pre-worded units available for purchase through Touch of Modern.

(translated) Through the use of shelves of different length, each unit looks like an alphabet letter, a shelving system that allows the use all of the space of a modern BookCase in all its potential. …ABC BookCase is presented as an original and versatile piece of furniture, reflecting the identity of the ones who contribute to his game to tell something of themselves to other people.

Saporiti ABC Modules Bookcase Wall

Saporiti ABC Modules Choose Your Letters

Saporiti ABC Modules Outdoors

Saporiti ABC Modules Glass Wall

Saporiti ABC Modules Full Bookcase

via The Awesomer





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved