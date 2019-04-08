A Clever Bookcase With Word Forming Letter Shelves

Italian furniture design house Saporiti has created the ABC BookCase (previously), a novel laminated chipboard bookcase with customized modules reflecting letters or numbers by the arrangement of the interior shelves. This versatile system offers the opportunity to put a bit of personality in the design. The modules are freestanding or can be wall-mounted. Customizable and pre-worded units available for purchase through Touch of Modern.

(translated) Through the use of shelves of different length, each unit looks like an alphabet letter, a shelving system that allows the use all of the space of a modern BookCase in all its potential. …ABC BookCase is presented as an original and versatile piece of furniture, reflecting the identity of the ones who contribute to his game to tell something of themselves to other people.

via The Awesomer