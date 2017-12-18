An Abandoned Milwaukee Shopping Mall Is Turned Into a Magical Winter Wonderland for Local Kids

Filmmaker Casey Neistat and 18 other YouTube creators partnered with Samsung to transform the long abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin into a magical winter wonderland for the local Boys and Girls Club. The creators spent nearly a month getting the place ready and were happily rewarded by the excitement on each kid’s face as the red curtain was pulled open. The ever-adventurous Neistat, dressed in a Santa suit (and red sunglasses) recreated his amazing human drone trick inside the mall and across a crowd of delighted kids who’d never seen such a thing before.
we turned an abandoned shopping mall into a willy wonka winter wonderland. and we shared it with 100 kids — https://t.co/YaysHImvfs pic.twitter.com/LXYQzwtmyi
— Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) December 18, 2017
Selfie of the year ? So much fun hanging out with this bunch over the last few days ?
Casey's 2018 Holiday Video is coming MONDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/7RIoDxf39y
— Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) December 15, 2017
Earlier in the month, Neistat and co-horts as they first scoped out the abandoned mall.