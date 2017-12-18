Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Abandoned Milwaukee Shopping Mall Is Turned Into a Magical Winter Wonderland for Local Kids

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Flying Casey Santa

Filmmaker Casey Neistat and 18 other YouTube creators partnered with Samsung to transform the long abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin into a magical winter wonderland for the local Boys and Girls Club. The creators spent nearly a month getting the place ready and were happily rewarded by the excitement on each kid’s face as the red curtain was pulled open. The ever-adventurous Neistat, dressed in a Santa suit (and red sunglasses) recreated his amazing human drone trick inside the mall and across a crowd of delighted kids who’d never seen such a thing before.

Opening the Curtain

Earlier in the month, Neistat and co-horts as they first scoped out the abandoned mall.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy