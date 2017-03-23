A Young Gorilla Pounds His Chest to Draw His Mother’s Attention Away From His Newborn Sibling

In September 2016, a Western lowland gorilla named Ozala at the Twycross Zoo cradled her newborn baby in her arms while a seemingly jealous older brother named Lopes pounded his chest, made faces and even slapped his mother in an effort to get her attention. Rather than reacting harshly, however, Ozala just doubled down in her protection of the little one. The western lowland gorilla is considered to be critically endangered by the IUCN Red List with zoos around the world assisting with species repopulation.

In February 2017, Lopes was still looking for attention or at least someone with whom he can play.