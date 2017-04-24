A Visually Stunning Stop Motion Paper Animation For ‘The Ecstatics’ by Explosions In the Sky

For the gorgeous instrumental “Explosions in the Sky” by The Ecstatics, skilled animator Hayley Morris of Shape and Shadow created a brilliant stop-motion animation that used multiple layers of cut, shaped and folded materials (paper, glass and cellophane) to express the theme of the song in a visually rich manner.

Stop-Motion Animated music video for Explosions in the Sky. Everything was shot in camera using paper, projections and translucent materials like plastic and glass. The band’s brief was to create something inspired by “wilderness of the mind.” I thought of the beautiful chaos that is in the mind space and how that space has a multitude of transitions, whether it’s a transition from life to death or going from unknowing to knowing.

Behind-the-scenes footage that shows how Morris created these amazing effects.

A post shared by Hayley Morris (@shape_and_shadow) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

A post shared by Hayley Morris (@shape_and_shadow) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

A post shared by Hayley Morris (@shape_and_shadow) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

via designboom, Strictly Paper