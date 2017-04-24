A Visually Stunning Stop Motion Paper Animation For ‘The Ecstatics’ by Explosions In the Sky

For the gorgeous instrumental “Explosions in the Sky” by The Ecstatics, skilled animator Hayley Morris of Shape and Shadow created a brilliant stop-motion animation that used multiple layers of cut, shaped and folded materials (paper, glass and cellophane) to express the theme of the song in a visually rich manner.
Stop-Motion Animated music video for Explosions in the Sky. Everything was shot in camera using paper, projections and translucent materials like plastic and glass. The band’s brief was to create something inspired by “wilderness of the mind.” I thought of the beautiful chaos that is in the mind space and how that space has a multitude of transitions, whether it’s a transition from life to death or going from unknowing to knowing.
Behind-the-scenes footage that shows how Morris created these amazing effects.
via designboom, Strictly Paper