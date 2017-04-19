Laughing Squid

A Musically Inclined Hound Dog Accompanies Himself on Piano While He Sings

A wonderful little rescued beagle/basset mix dog quite aptly named Buddy Mercury loves to sing. While he sings, Buddy also enjoys accompanying himself on piano to make sure that he stays on key. According to his humans, Buddy enjoys all the attention he’s receiving for doing what makes him happy.

Buddy, our rescue dog, LOVES to play piano and sing along! Buddy has captured the hearts of many music fans around the world in a short time! Thank you for all the love and kind words! Buddy loves entertaining his family and fans!

Sometimes Buddy even lets someone else play the piano while sings.

