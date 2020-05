Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Kurt Hugo Schneider quite amusingly recreates popular songs with household appliances. In one case, Schneider performed the a-ha song “Take on Me” using the buttons of a washing machine.

He also played “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd on the microwave, the Usher song “Yeah” with the oven doors and the music to the Coffin Dance Meme on a door entry keypad.

