A Graceful Timelapse Demonstrating the Ephemeral Art of Painting With Drops of Water

Talented illustrator Adam SB has put together a graceful timelapse that shows how to create beautifully ethereal but ephemeral art using droplets of water that are painted onto a smooth surface.
via The Awesomer
