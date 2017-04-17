Laughing Squid

A Graceful Timelapse Demonstrating the Ephemeral Art of Painting With Drops of Water

Talented illustrator Adam SB has put together a graceful timelapse that shows how to create beautifully ethereal but ephemeral art using droplets of water that are painted onto a smooth surface.

via The Awesomer

