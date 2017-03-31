A Clever Trained Cat Abandons His Own Bell to Ring His Brother’s Bell In Hopes of Getting More Treats

A couple of very clever cats named Kisrita and Velvet learned that they would get treats whenever they rang a nearby little bell. While each cat doing pretty well in terms of treats, Kisrita somehow got it into his head that his brother was getting more than him and crossed the invisible territory line to ring Velvet’s bell.

The pair also know how to ring a virtual iPhone bell.

They can also play guitar.

But in the end, they love each other.