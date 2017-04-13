A Clever Dog Calmly Figures Out How to Make a Comfy Spot for Himself In a Waiting Hammock

Upon deciding that he wanted a nice outdoor nap in the Brazilian sun, a clever, but laid back dog named Zaion lumbered up to the family hammock and slowly but surely figured out how to make a comfy place for himself. Zaion is part Weimaraner and part Fila Brasileiro, which explains his incredible intelligence and determination to make sure he had the right place to rest. According to his humans, “Zaion is a mix of Weimaraner with Brazilian Fila and he likes a lot to relax in the hammock.”

