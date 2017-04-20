A Clean Shaven Coyote Peterson Goes In Search of a Famous Snapping Turtle Using a Drone

In first episode of his terrapin-themed series Dragon Tales in 2017, clean-shaven host Coyote Peterson returned to Thoreau Lake at the Blendon Woods Metro Park in Columbus, Ohio. The spot where Peterson had met the lake’s most famous resident in 2011, in 2014 and then again in 2015, a giant snapping turtle named Cornelius. Using his normal setup of a camera and kayak, Peterson also employed a scouting drone for the very first time.

From the day their drone first arrived Coyote and director Mark have been anxiously planning to use the new camera to film Coyote catching his favorite animal, the common snapping turtle. AKA the Mud Dragon! …Cornelius is quite possibly the worlds most famous Common Snapping Turtle and he has been the corner stone of my turtle research for the past 7 years @cbusmetroparks – I am proud to say he was safely captured, checked over and released back into the wild this afternoon as the first turtle of the year! He seems to be in very good health after a mild winter and continues to tip the scales at around 50 lbs.