Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Brilliantly Psychedelic Deep Machine Learning Interpretation of The Joy of Painting With Bob Ross

by at on

Artistic engineer Alex Ruben aka artBoffin has created “Deeply Artificial Trees“, a brilliantly psychedelic video interpretation of an episode the iconic The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross. Ruben accomplished this trippy kaleidoscopic effect using deep learning architecture (artificial neural network), which also clarified the “unreasonable effectiveness” of itself .

This artwork represents what it would be like for an AI to watch Bob Ross on LSD (once someone invents digital drugs). It shows some of the unreasonable effectiveness and strange inner workings of deep learning systems. The unique characteristics of the human voice are learned and generated as well as hallucinations of a system trying to find images which are not there.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.