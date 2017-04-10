A Brilliantly Psychedelic Deep Machine Learning Interpretation of The Joy of Painting With Bob Ross

Artistic engineer Alex Ruben aka artBoffin has created “Deeply Artificial Trees“, a brilliantly psychedelic video interpretation of an episode the iconic The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross. Ruben accomplished this trippy kaleidoscopic effect using deep learning architecture (artificial neural network), which also clarified the “unreasonable effectiveness” of itself .

This artwork represents what it would be like for an AI to watch Bob Ross on LSD (once someone invents digital drugs). It shows some of the unreasonable effectiveness and strange inner workings of deep learning systems. The unique characteristics of the human voice are learned and generated as well as hallucinations of a system trying to find images which are not there.