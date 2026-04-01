Marine Biologist Spends 92 Days Removing Hundreds of Deadly Barnacles From a Debilitated Turtle

Marine biologist Tabitha Siegfried of the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center spent 92 days carefully removing hundreds of barnacles from a loggerhead turtle named Syrena, who had a severe case of Debilitated Turtle Syndrome. This very serious, often fatal, condition affects slower moving turtles who are not able to clean barnacles from their bodies. The amassed barnacles then compromise the turtle’s immune system and cause multi-organ failure.

92 days ago, we found her struggling offshore — weak, disoriented, and in critical condition. I didn’t know if she’d make it. But Syrena showed us what resilience looks like.

While the condition is chronic, Siegfried and her team took appropriate action to help her recover and return to her aquatic home.

After months of treatments, barnacle removal, antibiotics, and a whole lot of love… she swam back into the Gulf with strength and attitude (as she should).