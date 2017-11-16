89 Year Old Photographer Creates a Playful Self-Portrait Series That Places Her in Odd Situations

A post shared by will you bury me? ????? (@scarywife) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

In this photo exhibition “Playing Kana”, we are planning to exhibit unpublished works, including self-portrait photographs and digital art works that were talked about on the Internet. We plan to use the printer of Colorio V-edition series which is compatible with high image quality and low printing cost, with the large format printer “SC-P2005PS” which realized high speed, rich and smooth gradation expression. Please see the sparkling sensibility and work full of playfulness by all means.

