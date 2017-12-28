An Amazing Display of 8,000 Tiny Colorful Paper Sculptures Made From Chopstick Sleeves

A post shared by Riko Okuyama (@rikookuyama) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

One day in 2012, a thoughtful customer left his waiter Yuki Tatsumi a tiny sculpture made out of the paper sleeve used to protect chopsticks. While tipping is not the norm, Tatsumi took it as one. It was at that time that he also became that other customers did this and began methodically collecting them from his own restaurant and then from other local businesses. He calls the project “Japanese Tip“, after the first customer to leave him one. So far, he has amassed over 13,000 of these tiny sculptures and plans to keep going.

At the end of November through December 10, 2017, Tatsumi exhibited 8,000 of these tips at the 3331 Center in Tokyo.

