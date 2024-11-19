Captain Kirk Bids Farewell to Mr. Spock in a Short Film For the 30th Anniversary of ‘Star Trek: Generations’

William Shatner and the estate of the late great Leonard Nimoy partnered with Otoy to release “765874 – Unification”, a gorgeous short film created for the Roddenberry Archive that celebrates the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Generations, which was the last movie featuring Captain Kirk.

The short film gave a younger Kirk a chance to bid a heartfelt goodbye to the original Mr. Spock, an opportunity he had never gotten before.

OTOY, Inc is proud to release the next major update to The Archive, with ‘765874: Unification’, a mind-bending Star Trek experience celebrating the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Generations – William Shatner’s last appearance as Captain Kirk on screen.



The film also brings in characters from the Star Trek franchise, lending a real sense of homecoming drama to the long goodbye.

The 8-minute video connects multiple decades of Star Trek lore, with nods to Robin Curtis’ portrayal of Saavik (1984’s Star Trek III: The Search for Spock), J.M. Colt (from the 1964 Cage pilot) played by actress Mahé Thaissa and Gary Mitchell, Kirk’s friend from the second Star Trek pilot episode, “Where No Man Has Gone Before” performed by original actor Gary Lockwood.

