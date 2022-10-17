Remarkable Record Setting 750,000 Piece Domino Run

The Dutch Domino Team built an absolutely outstanding 3D amusement park themed domino run that used several Rube Goldberg tricks and took over 17 minutes to fall down, setting a new amateur record.

Welcome to the world’s largest domino event of this decade! This spectacular 750,000 domino setup displays an amusement park with all the iconic rides, divided into three distinct themes: Candy, Maya, and Space.

This remarkable event occurred at the World Domino Collective 2022 in The Netherlands city of Veenendaal. Domino expert Lily Hevesh was on hand to capture this incredible event firsthand.

Here is the falldown of World Domino Collective 2022 (Domino Valley), an alternate cut with other camera angles and no music!

Here’s the footage from the Dutch Domino Team.

Here’s some behind-the-scenes footage that shows how this massive run was made.