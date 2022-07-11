Musician Plays Solo on Enormous 69 String Bass

Davie504 (Davide Biale), the talented bassist constantly looking for new ways to play his instrument, showcased his remarkable skill by playing a slapping solo on an enormous 69-string bass. This bass is so big that Biale joked that after the solo, he’d use it as a door.

Finally a new door for my house

Biale had previously stated that if his video of playing a 36-string bass got 690K likes, he would play a 69-string version of the instrument

I am going to play a 36 strings bass in this video…If this video gets 690 thousand likes I will play a 69 Lemar strings bass

Biale had also previously played a 15-string and a 24-string version of the instrument.

He also previously played a respectable solo on a bass without strings.