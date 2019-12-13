British Children Filmed Every 7 Years Since 1964 Turn 63 in ’63 Up’, The 9th and Final Film of the ‘Up’ Series

In 1964 14 British children, who represented a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds in England during that era, were carefully chosen to be the subject of the long-running Up documentary series by filmmaker Michael Apted.

The first film was made when the children were 7 years old, followed by a new film every seven years after. The children have all turned 63, the subject of which is documented in 63 Up, the ninth and final film of the series.