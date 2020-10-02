An ‘Unbelievable’ Remix of 60 Hit Songs From 1990

In the 2020 reboot of their “Thursday Mashups in October” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet created an “Unbelievable” dance remix of 60 hit songs from 1990.

Featuring:

2 In A Room, A Tribe Called Quest, AC/DC, Alice In Chains, Bad Religion, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billy Idol, Black Box, The Black Crowes, Boogie Down Productions, The Breeders, C & C Music Factory, Candyman, The Charlatans, D.N.A. featuring Suzanne Vega, Deee-Lite, Depeche Mode, Digital Underground, Divinyls, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, EMF, En Vogue, Enigma, Eric B. & Rakim, The Farm, George Michael, Guns N’ Roses, Happy Mondays, Hi-Five, INXS, Jane’s Addiction, Keith Sweat, LL Cool J, Londonbeat, Madonna, Main Source, Mariah Carey, MC Hammer, New Kids on the Block, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Pixies, Poison, Primal Scream, Prince, Public Enemy, Queensrÿche, Roxette, Salt-n-Pepa, Scorpions, Seal, Sinéad O’Connor, Sonic Youth, Tara Kemp, Timmy T, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Whitney Houston, Wilson Phillips.