An Amazing 4K Virtual Walking Tour of the Titanic

Titanic: Honor and Glory is an incredible video game that virtually reconstructs every facet of the ill-fated Titanic, powered by Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games. The people behind Enfant Terrible played the game, offering a gorgeous 4K tour of the ship, showcasing the ship’s incredible luxury. The game also displays the various ship classes and employee areas.

The team behind the Unreal Engine 5-powered game, Titanic: Honor & Glory, has released a brand new version to explore 50% of the RMS Titanic with some truly amazing visuals. We played the game with a RTX 4090 in a 4K monitor.

Here are more clips from the project.