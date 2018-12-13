Adorable 3D Sidewalk Chalk Characters That Cleverly Incorporate Surface Cracks, Flaws and Interruptions

In 2014, we wrote about artist David Zinn and his wonderful menagerie of characters he draws on the streets of Ann Arbor, Michigan with chalk, charcoal and other found objects. Since that time Zinn has released several books, including Underfoot Menagerie and Temporary Preserves Chalk Art, which feature more of his adorable artwork, some of which he’s posted on Instagram. A number of these sidewalk illustrations utilize surface cracks, flaws and interruptions such as sewer drains, seams random weeds, holes, stoops or footprints.

David’s temporary street drawings are composed entirely of chalk, charcoal and found objects, and are always improvised on location through a process known as “pareidolic anamorphosis” or “anamorphic pareidolia.” …His most frequent characters are Sluggo (a bright green monster with stalk eyes and irreverent habits) and Philomena (a phlegmatic flying pig), but the diversity of Mr. Zinn’s menagerie seems to be limited only by the size of the sidewalk and the spirit of the day.

Prints and other items are available for purchase through Zinn’s online store.

