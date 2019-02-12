Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A 3D Printed Yarn Zoetrope With Crocheted Characters That Fill Coffee Cups With Love for Valentine’s Day

by at on

Filmmaker Sam Tilson of Super Silly Films built a wonderfully charming, giant 3D printed yarn zoetrope for Valentine’s Day that features a heart spewing volcano that fills up boxes of milk that sit above cupcakes with jumping cloud frosting. As the zoetrope turns, the straws from the boxes of milk add a splash of love to the rotating coffee cups below. Yarn artist London Kaye created all of the adorable characters featured on the wheel.

I partnered with a friend and made a zoetrope out of yarn for Valentines Day! It was animated in Maya and 3d printed to the size of 4×4 feet.

Yarn Zoetrope Sam Tilson

Zoetrope Sam Tilson

Zoetrope

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP