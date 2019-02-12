A 3D Printed Yarn Zoetrope With Crocheted Characters That Fill Coffee Cups With Love for Valentine’s Day

Filmmaker Sam Tilson of Super Silly Films built a wonderfully charming, giant 3D printed yarn zoetrope for Valentine’s Day that features a heart spewing volcano that fills up boxes of milk that sit above cupcakes with jumping cloud frosting. As the zoetrope turns, the straws from the boxes of milk add a splash of love to the rotating coffee cups below. Yarn artist London Kaye created all of the adorable characters featured on the wheel.
I partnered with a friend and made a zoetrope out of yarn for Valentines Day! It was animated in Maya and 3d printed to the size of 4×4 feet.
