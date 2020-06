Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Spanish engineer Ivan Miranda, who previously created a self-propelled, 3D printed, programmable robot that writes letters onto the sand, shared his process for updating and improving his brilliant invention. Miranda upgraded the robot much to be faster than the previous one, although he admits that the previous one was a bit clearer.

This new version draws way faster than the previous one but the older one had way more contrast.

Here’s Miranda’s earlier version.

