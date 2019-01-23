3D Printed Medieval Style Spiral Dice Towers

Justin Miller of 3DForgeShop has created a line of detailed, medieval style spiral dice towers. The towers are 3D printed, enclosed with plastic from recycled bottles and add a sense of thematic elegance to role playing games. The files to make this at home are available for free, but for those without time or a 3D printer, ready-made versions and other items are available for purchase at the 3DForgeShop Etsy store.

This dice tower is a pretty amazing. Sure you can have some small fold up towers that aren’t much to look at. This one is full of detail and awesomeness. You can really kick it up a notch by painting it and making it look even better. Made with crystal clear custom tubing, no scratched, recycled water bottles in our towers.