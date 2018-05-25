Laughing Squid

A Beautiful 3D Rug That Maps Out a Detailed Grid View of Manhattan and Surrounding Areas

Manhattan Rug

South African minimalist furniture company Shift Perspective has created a beautiful, limited edition 100% wool rug that maps out a detailed grid view of New York City, its outer boroughs and even parts of New Jersey. Different piles texturally indicate streets, sidewalks, parks, and waterways, giving the rug a true three-dimensional look and feel. This unique piece is available for purchase through the Shift Perspective site.

The carpet extends from the tip of the Manhattan island right up to the Central Park and includes parts of Brooklyn and New Jersey. Almost every street, park and bridge has been depicted within 3 different pile heights. The lowest pile features the blue water and black streets, with the medium pile height portraying grey buildings and green lawns. The highest pile portrays the dark green tree tops.

NYC Carpet Central Park

NYC Carpet Central Park

NYC Carpet Lower Manhattan

NYC Carpet River

NYC Carpet West Side

