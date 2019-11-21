Timelapse of a 3D Hand Turkey Sculpture Being Made

Just in time for Thanksgiving, sculptor Steven Richter (previously) shared how to make a 3D “hand turkey” sculpture in an entertaining three minute timelapse.
Timelapse sculpting a 3D version of a classic Thanksgiving craft; the Hand Turkey.
