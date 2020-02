Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Portuguese artist Sergio Odeith (previously) creates remarkable anamorphic murals that appear to jump out from the walls on which they are painted. Some even interact with their surroundings.

Included in this batch is an iguana lurking overhead, yellow bird sitting on a wooden palette, a red-headed frog leaping from a corner, a giant kangaroo ready to pounce off of a utility van and a sated alligator floating underwater.