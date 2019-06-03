Motion Designer Collaborates With Artists and Illustrators to Animate Their 36 Days of Type Projects

Albert Oriol, a motion designer from Barcelona contacted 36 artists and illustrators during 36 Days of Type and offered to animate their work for the project. Oriol compiled each of these amazing animations in alphabetical and numerical order into a single video. Oriol also separated out his collaboration with each artist on Instagram, giving full attribution.

I contacted 36 designers and illustrators with the idea of animating a unique letter/number from each artist. The goal was to carry out a worldwide collaboration with 36 artists. I also wanted to challenge myself to try out different animation styles that I don’t usually get a chance to work on. …For those of you who don’t know, “36 Days of Type is a project that invites designers, illustrators and graphic artists to express their particular interpretation of letters and numbers of our alphabet”

Artist: BILOS



Artist: Eric Cyz



Artist: Alan Cheetham



Artist: Malou De Jonghe



Artist: casiegraphics



Artist: CaliDoso



via Vimeo Staff Picks