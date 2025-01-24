A 33 Year Old One-Eyed Bat Enjoys a Relaxing Retirement at a Loving Sanctuary After Life in Cage

A 33 year old one-eyed flying fox named Statler, who was born in 1987 and lived in a cage for most of his life, enjoyed his sunset years at the Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas. Because of his advanced years, there was no real opportunity to release him out into the wild, so the staff made sure that he got everything he needed to thrive in his remaining years. This included helping him to fly, bringing him outside, and cuddling him when he wanted it.

Statler, an Indian flying fox, was born at a zoo in 1987. Since then, he’s moved from facility to facility. For many years, he was kept in a small space and used for “education.” When he arrived at Bat World Sanctuary in 2018, his caretakers made sure he’d have a happy and peaceful retirement.

Sadly, Statler died in July 2021 at the age of 34. But he passed away free of a cage and with a lot of love to accompany him.