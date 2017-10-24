The Incredibly Creative Canine Costumes of the 27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, the canines of New York City donned their most elaborate costumes and proudly marched alongside their proud humans at the 27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade taking place at the community managed Tompkins Square Dog Run. Amongst the wonderfully creative canine costumes was an adorable Oscar the Grouch, a science geek, a La Croix can, a Field Roast vegan hot dog, a UPS employee and the Grand Prize winner an amazing NYC Sightseeing Tour Bus.
Pooches let their alter-egos shine, putting on some of the cutest and most creative costumes you’ve ever seen at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.