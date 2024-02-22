The Paint Explainer, who previously put forth a comprehensive list of logical fallacies, propaganda techniques, and political ideologies, presented an unbiased explanation of all 27 Amendments to the Constitution of the United States in eight informative minutes.
An Explanation of All 27 Amendments to the United States Constitution
