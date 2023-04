Athlete Performs a Remarkable 27 Flips in 20 Seconds

Athlete Michael Lewis performed an amazing 27 flips in just 20 seconds while barefoot at a Los Angeles beach above the freeway. Lewis first jumped off a mini trampoline to get the air he needed to accomplish this incredible feat. Lewis said that he could probably have gone further but for the road.

27 flips in 20 seconds… I had to be stopped short so I didn’t get too close to the road.

Here are some more of Lewis’ amazing flips.

via Born in Space