Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Godzilla, A Massive Custom Made Green 24-String Bass Guitar With a Giant Headstock and Bridge

by at on

In the winter of 2014, musician Chris Cardone of Kalium Strings put out the call for someone to help him build the largest bass guitar possible. The talent luthiers at Prat Basses answered and together designed “Godzilla“, a massive green 24-string bass with an enormous headstock and a complicated bridge to accommodate the incredible number of strings. When asked by Premier Guitar why he decided to create such a large instrument, Cardone’s response was “Why not?”.

Why not? It hadn’t been done and it seemed like a great idea…I’ve heard similar instruments sound so choral and orchestral, and I wanted that huge, multi-course tone for myself. Also, it’s a great showpiece for a string company. And last but not least, it’s huge, pretentious, and vicious.

Music vlogger Jared Dines got an up-close look at this incredible bass during a NAMM conference in 2016.

A post shared by Kalium Strings (@kaliumstrings) on

A post shared by Kalium Strings (@kaliumstrings) on

via Premier Guitar, The Awesomer

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.