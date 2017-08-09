Captivating Footage That Gives a Look Inside 24 Hours of Burning Man 2016

San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day created a captivating look inside 24 hours of dusty life during Burning Man 2016 and very proudly posted it just a few weeks before TTID starts. Burning Man 2017 begins on August 27 and culminates on September 4, 2017 in the Black Rock Desert.

24 Hours at Burning Man 2016 in 2017. A slightly-overdue and intentionally overlong exploration of one man’s Burning Man.

Day has also posted a wonderful assortment of clips from the 2016 event and years previous on his Instagram page.

