Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Captivating Footage That Gives a Look Inside 24 Hours of Burning Man 2016

by at on

San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day created a captivating look inside 24 hours of dusty life during Burning Man 2016 and very proudly posted it just a few weeks before TTID starts. Burning Man 2017 begins on August 27 and culminates on September 4, 2017 in the Black Rock Desert.

24 Hours at Burning Man 2016 in 2017. A slightly-overdue and intentionally overlong exploration of one man’s Burning Man.

Day has also posted a wonderful assortment of clips from the 2016 event and years previous on his Instagram page.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy