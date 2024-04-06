How to Watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse As It Happens via Livestreams by NASA and Others

For those who are not able to travel to view the 2024 total solar eclipse in person, NASA will be broadcasting a livestream of the April 8th event as it happens, with representatives at various sites in the path across the United States.

Watch live with us as a total solar eclipse moves across North America on April 8, 2024, traveling through Mexico, across the United States from Texas to Maine, and out across Canada’s Atlantic coast. … From 1 to 4 p.m. EDT (1700 to 2000 UTC) on April 8, we’ll share conversations with experts and provide telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse path.

image by NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

NASA Will Also Have a Telescope Feed of the Event

Watch a telescope feed of a total solar eclipse moving across North America on April 8, 2024, traveling through Mexico, across the United States from Texas to Maine, and exiting North America along Canada’s coast.

Nova Total Solar Eclipse Livestream

NOVA PBS will also be following the eclipse from the Eclipse Festival in Kerrville, Texas. This small Texas town is so popular for viewing as it is in the path of complete totality, meaning that the eclipse will last for well over four minutes.

Join NOVA for a live stream prior to the eclipse where we will be joined by NASA scientists at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival in Texas!

Others Will Also Be Livestreaming the Event As Well