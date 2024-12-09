A Trio of Chatty LED Christmas Trees Add a Little Spark to Tom Bet George’s 2024 Christmas Light Show

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows shared the entirety of his annual Christmas light show for 2024, which featured three very chatty Christmas trees named Virginia Pond, Chris Christmas Tree, and Douglas Fir. Chris, in particular, was very happy to show off his new ability to add a little spark to the show.

Chris: I think you could use more fire. Doug: What are you talking about and is that a firework controller in your hand?