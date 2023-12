An Amusing Compilation of 2023 News Bloopers

As they’ve done in previous years, News Be Funny has put together a very amusing compilation of some of the funniest news bloopers that aired around the world in 2023. There were reports of a tractor attack, a twin mixup, and a suited llama at a wedding. There were also plenty of hilarious weather reports, flubbed lines, and a lot of on-air giggling.

Watch the Best News Bloopers 2023!