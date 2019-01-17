Laughing Squid

Documentary on 2012 Survival Research Laboratories Show at the Extreme Futurist Fest in Los Angeles

Steve Bage has just released his intense documentary on the incredible Survival Research Laboratories show that took place at the Extreme Futurist Fest in Los Angeles on December 22, 2012.

This is the public YouTube debut of this documentary, four years in the making. It chronicles the planning, pre-production, and performance of a full Survival Research Labs show, captured by nineteen cameras.




