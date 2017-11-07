Art Expert Removes 200 Years Worth of Yellowing Varnish From a 400 Year Old Painting in Minutes

In response to those wanting sight of the uncleaned image of the #womaninred . All we know is she is 36 and it was painted 1618 (inscription) pic.twitter.com/3k8GYxvyJK

A last smear from the chin removed. I will post an image of the completed picture as soon as it is ready. pic.twitter.com/K7TSl2XdqE

All we know is she is 36 and it was painted 1618 (inscription)

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!