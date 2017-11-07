Art Expert Removes 200 Years Worth of Yellowing Varnish From a 400 Year Old Painting in Minutes

A remarkable Jacobean re-emergence after 200 years of yellowing varnish 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yBGNGDcNd7
— Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017
Philip Mould, an art dealer and host of the BBC One show Fake or Fortune, live tweeted an incredible project in which he was removing over 200 years of yellowing varnish from a 400 year old painting in mere minutes. Not much is know about this “Woman in Red” painting, but Mould shared whatever information he had.
All we know is she is 36 and it was painted 1618 (inscription)
2/2 ….still a way to go, but what a transformation! pic.twitter.com/nyGx3qdhOZ
— Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017
A last smear from the chin removed. I will post an image of the completed picture as soon as it is ready. pic.twitter.com/K7TSl2XdqE
— Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 6, 2017
In response to those wanting sight of the uncleaned image of the #womaninred. All we know is she is 36 and it was painted 1618 (inscription) pic.twitter.com/3k8GYxvyJK
— Philip Mould (@philipmould) November 7, 2017
via Gizmodo