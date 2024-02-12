Historical Valentine’s Day Cards From the 19th Century

Zorian Clayton, a curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum, shared some wonderful examples of early Valentine’s Day cards from the 19th century. Clayton noted the different card styles, including folded, spiralized, lace, embossed, feathered, mechanical, floral, and perfumed. He also explained the concept of “vinegar valentines”, which were folded illustrated prints that were not necessarily romantic in nature.

From floral bouquets and scented hearts, to casual insults and a pig in human clothes – marvel at the sweet (and sometimes quite mean!) Valentine’s cards in the V&A’s collection.

via Nag on the Lake