‘I Can Be Pretty Too’, A Book of Photos Taken While Growing Up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn During the 1990s

Brothers Damien Bielak and Dominic Bielak of Brooklyn Social Club have taken photographs from their childhood in Williamsburg, Brooklyn during the 1990s and compiled them into a nostalgic book entitled “I Can Be Pretty Too”.

I Can Be Pretty Too, Photographs of 1990s Williamsburg Brooklyn

Williamsburg was very different in the 1990s than it is in 2021. It was a far less populated area where neighborhood kids found joy in exploring the streets and building homemade skate parks amidst the empty abandoned lots that dotted the riverfront. The book captures just how much can change in such a short period of time.